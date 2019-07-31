Driver killed after crashing car outside Eli Lilly headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation right outside the headquarters of Eli Lilly and Company.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of South Delaware Street and East McCarty Street around 3:30 a.m.

An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells us a person driving eastbound on McCarty lost control and hit a light pole.

The car flipped and caught fire. The driver died at the scene.

We will update this story when more information is available.

