Food truck dishes out mac and cheese while teaching Hoosiers with disabilities about the culinary industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– There’s a unique food truck now out on the road, courtesy of nonprofit New Hope of Indiana.

The “Cheese and Thank You” food truck is the first of its kind. All of the work is done by young adults with disabilities.

Three to four workers a year will prepare the food, market it and serve it on their own.

The food truck gives young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities the chance to learn all aspects of the culinary industry.

“It’s so important for our community to have an inclusive community for people with disabilities,” said Allison Wharry, New Hope of Indiana CEO. “They won’t just be serving the food. They will also learn how to prepare tasty dishes, market the truck, and help run a business. After working on the truck, they will have solid skills to take into the community and make a difference in the workplace.”

The truck will serve mac and cheese with toppings such as bacon, barbecue, hot chicken and roasted veggies.

To see where you can find the truck, visit their website.