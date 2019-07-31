Man wanted for credit card fraud in Fishers

Credit card theft suspect at Fishers Target

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for stealing a credit card and making a fraudulent charge at a Target store in Fishers.

According to police, a woman received a phone call from her credit card company questioning a charge made at the Fishers Target store.

The woman later found that her card had been stolen from her car.

Carmel police provided a photo of a man who made the fraudulent charge with the woman’s card and are seeking to identify him.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit CrimeTips.org.

