Pacers add Justin Holiday, sign Naz Mitrou-Long to two-way contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced the signings of free agent guards Justin Holiday and Naz Mitrou-Long, Wednesday afternoon.

Holiday spent his 2018-19 season with the Bulls and Grizzlies, averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He played a complete 82-game schedule, starting in 77 of those contests. Holiday joins his younger brother Aaron on the Pacers’ roster.

Mitrou-Long’s deal is a two-way contract, meaning he’ll spend a good portion of his time with the franchise in Fort Wayne with the G-League Mad Ants. He’s been in the Jazz organization for the past two years, seeing action in 15 NBA games.

Training camps in the NBA open in late September.