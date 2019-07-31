× Ready to rock at the Chubbstock music festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Chubbstock music festival is rocking it again in Brown County! More than 50 bands including the Kentucky Headhunters and Raelyn Nelson will be performing this weekend.

Chubbstock organizer Scott O’Harra and emcee Rupert Boneham stopped by to talk about the four day festival. It starts August 1 and runs until August 4 at the Bill Monroe Music Park in Brown County.

Organizers will be holding a giveaway featuring a Les Paul guitar signed by the Kentucky Headhunters, 2 t-shirts, a hat, and an autographed picture. You must be at the festival on August 3 to win.

If you are interested in buying tickets, go here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video