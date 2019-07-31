Structure collapse at Indy church temporarily prevents access to I-65

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The collapse of the vacant portion of a church on the near north side of Indianapolis has temporarily prevented access to the I-65 North and South ramp off West 30th Street.

At around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, responders with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the Faith Church of God and Christ at 351 West 30th street for a significant structure collapse.

IFD says they are conducting primary search and assessment of what’s left of the building at this time.

There is no word on when access to I-65 from West 30th street will be available.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.