Testing out Johnsonville’s Sizziling Sausage Grille

Posted 9:16 AM, July 31, 2019, by

Indianapolis, Ind — Football season is just around the corner. With many options to cook up some game day grub, Johnsonville’s Sizzling Sausage Grill offers speed and a thorough cook on brats. Sherman tested out the grill to see how well it works.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.