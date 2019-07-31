Indianapolis, Ind — Football season is just around the corner. With many options to cook up some game day grub, Johnsonville’s Sizzling Sausage Grill offers speed and a thorough cook on brats. Sherman tested out the grill to see how well it works.
Testing out Johnsonville’s Sizziling Sausage Grille
