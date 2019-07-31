Thieves target Frye Electric in Avon multiple times, costing the company thousands

AVON, Ind. – Frye Electric in Avon says multiple suspects have targeted their business more than once and it’s costing the company thousands of dollars.

On surveillance video, the company captured two suspects stealing copper wire, tools and damaging their trucks.

The incidents happened on May 24 and July 28. The two men showed up to the business around midnight.

Frye Electric says unfortunately this is not the first time, but the owner, Hal Frye says he’s determined for it to be the last.

“It’s a very aggravating problem,” said Frye. “They’ve gone as far as tearing the steering columns off because the actual alarm on the trucks is going off.”

Frye says each incident cost his company between $8,000 and $10,000.

“We have 15 trucks and they’re damaging 4, 5, 6 trucks each time,” said Frye. “The guys don’t have any tools to work with, so they can’t work. It affects many people and their families and loved ones.”

Frye Electric is adding more advanced security measures now to prevent this from happening again.

“We’re doing more and more things to stop this, so I wouldn’t come back if I were you. We have a lot of sneaky plans up our sleeves that are taking place right now,” said Frye.

Frye is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two men.

If you recognize the men in the surveillance video, please call Avon police or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

“I believe it’s all drug related,” said Frye. “It’s getting worse and it needs to be stopped, quickly. So, I’m going to do everything I can do that.”