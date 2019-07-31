× Tracking a cooler, less humid Wednesday!

Temperatures have turned mild this Wednesday morning in the wake of a cold front. Northerly winds today will create more comfortable conditions this morning and afternoon. Several school districts head back to school today, including Wayne Township and Beech Grove City Schools. It will be a great morning at the bus stop! The area will stay dry with scattered cloud cover as temperatures drop into the lower 60s.

High pressure is building into the Great Lakes region this morning, which will provide central Indiana a break from rain for the remainder of the work week. Less humid conditions are expected this afternoon with forecast highs in the lower 80s.

Seasonal highs return for Thursday as skies become partly cloudy. The Indiana State Fair kicks off this Friday and the forecast still looks dry, but slightly warmer. Temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend with highs near 90° by this Sunday.

The dry weather pattern will continue for the next several days. Rain chances are going to hold off until next Tuesday with our next approaching storm system.