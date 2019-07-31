× Wahlburgers chooses Carmel for its central Indiana location

CARMEL, Ind. – Wahlburgers is coming to Carmel.

The burger chain owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, who’s a chef, will open its first central Indiana location as the Proscenium, a mixed-use development under construction in Carmel. The restaurant is expected to open in 2020.

Last year, the burger chain confirmed it was coming to central Indiana but didn’t specify a location. It was founded in 2011 and is the focus of an A&E TV Series. There are 26 locations, with the closest ones in Cincinnati and Detroit.

Proscenium is located on the northwest corner of Rangeline Road and Carmel Drive. The $85 million development will include green space, luxury residential units, condos, retail space and office space. It will also have a below-ground parking garage.

“We couldn’t be more excited by this collaboration and to be a part of bringing Wahlburgers to Indiana, specifically to the Proscenium in Carmel,” said Tony Birkla, founder of Novo Development Group. “This is the type of anchor tenant a developer dreams of. Wahlburgers will make the Proscenium an even more desirable location.”

“Our ability to attract a marquee brand like Wahlburgers is another testament to our strategy of investing in Carmel’s quality of life and creating a unique central core that is vibrant, walkable and sustainable, giving us the opportunity to attract popular restaurants, as well as major corporate headquarters and small, high-tech businesses,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

The restaurant, which originated in Boston, Massachusetts, serves up a variety of burgers, house-made condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.