× 100 free activities at the 2019 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Where can you watch a world-renowned circus performance, pet baby goats, and meet your favorite superheroes all in one place? The answer is the Indiana State Fair!

Oftentimes, the state fair can have a reputation of being expensive, but actually, there are more than 100 free things to do daily!

The caveat is you still have to pay for admission to get in. However, on Tuesdays admission is just $2! Also, there are discounts on the admission price for military members, AAA cardholders, and IndyStar subscribers. Check out the list of promotional days here.

Each free activity is listed with its location and time. It may be a good idea to look up the location of the buildings in advance on this map so you’re able to maximize your time at the fair.

Challenge your friends to a game of putt-putt golf

Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

Daily, 8AM – 9PM

See if your kiddos can reel in the catch of the day at the DNR Fishing Pond

DNR Building

Daily, 9AM – 12PM, 4PM – 7PM

Take a ride on the Indiana State Fairgrounds Architectural Trolley Tour

DNR Building

Dates/times vary

Decide on your favorite hot air balloon and cheer it on at the Giant Hot Air Balloon Race

Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

8/3 – 7:30AM

Watch the Indiana State Fair Parade

Main Street

Daily at 6:30PM-7PM

Parade at 1:00PM on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Discover unique talents during 4-H Performing Arts

4-H Exhibit Hall

8/3 & 8/4 – 6PM

Visit beautiful butterflies at the Butterfly Exhibit

DNR Building

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Meet and pet baby goats

Goat Mountain

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Visit Pioneer Village and be transported back into the 1800s!

Pioneer Village

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Hop to the Northwest Pavilion to find rabbits & baby bunnies, along with hatching chicks

Northwest Pavilion

8/3-8/5, 8/17, 8/18, 9AM – 9PM

Meet your favorite Superheroes at Super City!

Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion

Daily, meet and greets daily 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, and 6PM

Celebrate and honor our own Hoosier cultural heroes at the fair!

Around the Grounds

Daily, 9AM-9PM

Take a self-guided trail around the fairgrounds by picking up maps for The Wonder Trail at Animal Town or any state fair information booth

Around the Grounds

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Relax and enjoy movies and games with friends at the Super Cinema

Grounds by gate 12

Daily, 9AM-9PM

Let your youngsters take on the role of a farmer for the day by taking part in Little Hands on the Farm presented

Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

Daily, 9AM – 8PM

Observe all the excitement of an auction at the 35th Annual Old Time Farm Auction

CountryMark Opry House Stage

8/17 – 9AM

Learn about water preservation and conservation at the Pathway to Water Quality Exhibit

Pathway to Water Quality presented by Indiana American Water, south of the Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

Daily, 9AM – 7PM

Meet the Indiana State Fair Queen, Halle Shoults, at Introduction to Royalty: Our Indiana County Fair Queens!

Indiana Arts Building

8/11 – 4:30PM

Marvel at the giant cheese sculpture sculpted by Sarah Kaufmann “The Cheese Lady”

Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Stop by Hunter’s Honey Farm

Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Check out the scenic covered bridge, a popular feature of southern Indiana and on the state’s license plate

Near the Midway at the west end of the Fair

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

See beautiful works of art created by local artists

Indiana Arts Building

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Buzz over to the beehive demonstration!

Animal Town presented by Indiana Farm Bureau

8/17- 4PM

Have a fear of spiders? Conquer it and learn about nature’s nasties up close

DNR Building

8/6 – 11AM

Learn about what it’s like to be a farmer by attending a Featured Farmer Chat

Glass Barn pres. by Indiana Soybean Farmers

Daily at 2:30PM

Watch woodworkers make chairs, toys, and more in Pioneer Village

Pioneer Village

Dates/times vary

Get involved in STEM & FFA interactive activities

Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Play corn hole or do a scavenger hunt to win a prize

Farm Bureau Building

Daily, 9AM – 7PM

Visit baby calves in the West Pavilion

West Pavilion

Daily

Listen to great music at the Random Acts of Kindness performances

Indiana Arts Building

8/7, 8/8, 8/9, 8/12, 8/13, 8/15- 4PM

Witness vintage farm machinery in action

Pioneer Village

Daily, times vary

Join us for the kick-off to the 2019 Fair at the Opening Ceremonies

Big Top Circus Tent

8/2 – 8:30AM

Visit the Purdue Extension-Marion County Demonstration Garden

DNR Building

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Listen to Sounds of the Andes with Inkapirka

Indiana Arts Building

Daily, 11AM – 10PM

Let your children design their very own quilt square

Pioneer Village

Dates/times vary

Marvel at the K9 Crew Trick Dog Show

Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

Daily, 11AM, 1:30PM, 4PM, and 6PM

Swing by the iCreate Exhibit!

Glass Barn presented by Indiana Soybean Farmers

Daily, 9AM-9PM

If you’re feeling brave, take a look at a Snakes Alive Talk. Interpretive naturalists from across Indiana will talk about snakes Hoosiers might find in their backyards.

DNR Building

Daily, 10AM

Churn butter!

Pioneer Village

Dates/times vary

Find out the difference between a llama and an alpaca at the 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show

Champions Pavilion

8/2, 8/3 – 8:30AM, 8/4-8AM

Calling all future veterinarians – watch a live veterinary surgery

Purdue Vet Medicine

Dates/times vary

Experience the Take Flight Raptor Show with Naturalist Mark Booth

DNR Building

Dates/times vary

Create beautiful flowers out of paper

Pioneer Village

Dates/times vary

Watch Light Up the Night, featuring the Illuminated Tractor Parade & Hot Air Balloon Night Glow

Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

8/3 – 9PM

Watch and learn from the best at the Youth Talent Contest

Farm Bureau Building

Dates/times vary

Live dangerously and enjoy the Taste of the Wild Cookout. Visitors can try free samples of steelhead trout, venison, barbecued beaver, Asian carp, frog legs, and more, prepared and provided by DNR staff and volunteer groups.

DNR Building

8/4 – 11AM

Listen to special music at the piano

Pioneer Village

8/11 & 8/12 – 11:30AM

Sign up to win free popcorn for a year!

Farm Bureau Building

Daily, 9AM – 7PM

Visit the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Exhibit to learn more about agriculture in Indiana

Normandy Barn

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Get crafty and make a prairie doll

Pioneer Village

8/6 & 8/13 – 4:30PM

See what Indiana Birds of Prey are all about

DNR Building

8/10 & 8/17 – 4:30PM

Be present at one of the fair’s greatest traditions – the Indiana State Fair Tractor Pull

Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

8/12 – 2PM & 6PM

Attend the Baton Twirling Contest

Farm Bureau Building

8/11 – 2PM

Try your hand at making a bead necklace with Johnny Appleseed

Pioneer Village

Dates/times vary

Cheer on your favorite horse & jockey at Grand Circuit Harness Racing featuring the Fox Stake

Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

8/6 – 6PM

Feel patriotic at the Pioneer Village Flag Raising Ceremony

Pioneer Village

Daily, 9AM

Stop by the recharge stations and charge devices for free at any location around the Indiana State Fair!

Around the Grounds

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Fulfill your cravings at Taste from Indiana Farms

Farm Bureau Building

8/14, 8/15, 8/16, 11AM

Be a journalist for a day as an ISF Contributor

Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion

Love dogs? Come see the dog show!

West Pavilion

8/17 & 8/18, Times Vary

Relax and unwind with hands-on activities at the WGU Parklet

West end/side lot of Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Browse the merchandise and apparel at the new Indiana State Fair gift shop locations

South – in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum

North – in front of the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

View live nature shows at the DNR Amphitheater

DNR Building

Dates/times vary

Take a stroll through the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall and browse the various vendor booths

Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Learn about chainsaw troubleshooting and sharpening

Pioneer Villages

8/7 & 8/14 – 1:30PM

Hand piece a quilt square in the sewing corner of Pioneer Village

Pioneer Village

8/7, 8/11, 8/15, 10AM

21 and over? Sip some free samples of Indiana’s best beer, wine & spirits

Indiana Beer, Wine & Spirits pres. by Visit Indiana

Daily, Sunday-Friday, 12PM – 9PM

Daily, Saturday, 11AM – 9PM

View historical artifacts and exhibits, along with old-time ice cream treats and an antique pharmacy

Hook’s Museum & Soda Fountain

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Watch a Habitat for Humanity build

Habitat for Humanity AG Home Build, north of Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

Daily, 9AM – 7PM

See how far you can spit seeds at the Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest!

Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

Daily, 1PM

Visit Indiana’s Urban Garden/Take-Out Garden and complete the scavenger hunt to receive a free garden kit to take home and plant!

Greenhouse

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Tour the historic harness racing barns and learn how harness racing helped shape the Hoosier agriculture scene

Speed Barns – Barn 7

Daily, 10AM – 7PM

No visits 8/8-8/9

View a variety of dancers and try to dance along

Dance Stage

Daily, times vary

Explore Hoosier Lottery Town underneath the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Make your way on down to the Indiana State Fair Championship Rodeo

Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

8/14 – 1PM

Admire cool cars during the Indiana State Fair Open Car Show

Main Street

8/18, 9AM – 4PM

Listen to a recording of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor

Indiana Arts Building

8/11 – 3PM

Learn about healthy cooking at the Little Red Door Cancer Agency’s Eat Well, Live Well, Cooking Demos

Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

Daily, 1PM

Work and view an old thrasher farm machine and much more in Machinery Field

Pioneer Village

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Seek greater heights at the Over the Top Pole Vaulting Meet

State Fair Blvd

8/3, 8AM – 8PM

It would be baaad if you missed the 4-H Market Lamb Show

Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion

8/2 – 8AM

Devour free popcorn

Farm Bureau Building

Daily, 12PM – 5PM

Step back in time and browse the Country Market to get your shopping in!

Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

See international circus superstar Bello Nock at Big Top Circus

Big Top Circus Tent presented by BEE Window

Daily, 1PM, 4PM & 7PM

No 1PM performance on Thursdays

New $5 fast pass for reserved seating available

Not sure what ewes are? Find out at the Breeding Ewe Showmanship

Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion

8/8 – 8AM

Visit and pet an array of livestock animals at Animal Town pres. by Indiana Farm Bureau

East end of Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Follow the recipe trail

Maps available at Animal Town presented by Indiana Farm Bureau and the State Fair Information Booths presented by Prairie Farms

Take a picture at night of the giant ferris wheel adorned in 10,000 lights

Midway presented by 811

Daily, 11AM – 10PM

Remember 5,000 fallen heroes at the 31 Tribute Towers

Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

9AM-9PM, 8/2-8/11

See a unique, international food charity competition display – Canstruction!

Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Immerse yourself in Youth Interactive Stations

4-H Exhibit Hall

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Pioneer Village

8/2 – 7PM

Hear a variety of entertainment and music acts on the BetIndiana Free Stage

BetIndiana Free Stage

Daily, times vary

Meet and interact with your favorite superheroes throughout the fair!

Around the grounds

Daily, times vary

See true baking talent at the King Arthur Flour: Creative Cookie Contest

Indiana Arts Building

8/9- 3PM

See all of your favorite animals at the petting zoo

Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Watch ice cream being made at the Ice Cream Crank-Off!

Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

8/11 – 11AM

Take a picture under the famous Midway sign and post it on social media for all your friends to see. Don’t forget to hashtag #indystatefair!

Midway presented by 811

Daily, 9AM – 9PM

Do you like country music and dancing? You’ll fit right in at Country Dancing For All!

Pioneer Village

Dates/times vary

Watch our own Hoosier celebrities compete in the Celebrity Grape Stomp!