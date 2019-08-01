Be Our Guest at Loren & Mari Mexican Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delivering the most authentic Mexican cuisine in a friendly, festive environment is our mission at Loren & Mari Mexican Grill. When the true flavors of all of your south-of-the-border favorites are calling, there's no other place to visit than our Mexican restaurant in Carmel, IN.

FLAVOR IS OUR TRADITION

We feature an amazing menu inspired by family recipes taken from Cholula Puebla, Mexico. All of our dishes are filled with nothing but the finest ingredients plus the freshest spices and seasonings for the most exquisite tastes you can imagine. Our expert chefs have years of experience in creating colorful, tasty dishes to tempt your palate. Be sure to stop by for our weekday lunch specials where the food is fantastic and the savings are even better.

Like Margaritas and tequila? You're in luck when you dine with us at Loren & Mari Mexican Grill! We have specials each and every day which includes each of the two. Join us on Mondays and Tuesdays for mojitos and beach martinis, hang with us on Wednesdays and Thursdays to enjoy one of two lime Margaritas, visit on Fridays and Saturdays for tequila sunrise, and start your week on Sundays by trying one of our mules or tinis.

OUR MENU:

Bowls

Burgers

Burritos

Carnes

Enchiladas

Fajitas

Pastas/pan frys

Quesadillas

Sandwiches

Soups and salads

Tacos . . . and more

Be sure to try our signature margaritas and creative cocktails which pair perfectly with many of our dishes. We also feature a wide lineup of drinks at our full bar which includes name-brand drinks of Tres Agaves, Cazadores, Jose Cuervo, Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Jameson, Bacardi, and many more.

