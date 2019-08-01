Deadly crash on I-70 under investigation in Hancock County

Posted 1:09 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, August 1, 2019

File photo

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.– Police are investigating a deadly crash in Hancock County.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. on westbound I-70 near State Road 109, east of Greenfield near the Hancock and Henry county line.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s office confirmed they were working a fatal crash, but didn’t say how many victims or cars were involved in the incident.

Traffic is expected to move slowly through the area until about 2 p.m.

This story is developing.

