Gas explosion kills at least 1 person in Kentucky, residents forced to evacuate

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — A gas explosion rocked a community in Kentucky and left one person dead early Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities evacuated residents in Moreland after the explosion, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. The number of people evacuated was not immediately available.

A shelter has been set up at a local church. The Perryville Fire Department said that preliminary reports show that a gas line ruptured and sent flames 300 feet into the air at its peak.

Five people were injured and transported to local hospitals. Several people remain unaccounted for, and firefighters are continuing to search for anyone who may be stranded or injured.

They’re concerned about the integrity of remaining pipelines.

Sofia Nunez was at home in Moreland, Kentucky, when the explosion happened.

“There was a loud noise and it sounded like a tornado was outside our house. When you stepped outside you could hear the flames and feel the heat. It shook the house for nearly 30 minutes after the flames appeared and neighbors windows were shattered,” Nunez told CNN.

Charlie Lynch, in Danville, woke up to the whole sky lit up from the explosion. He said he drove 10-15 minutes before taking video, with flames and smoke visible the whole way.

