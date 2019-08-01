Gen Con 2019 kicks off with block party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thousands of people arrived in the Circle City for Gen Con, a four-day board game convention that starts Thursday at the convention center.

Last year, the event had over 65,000 attendees.

“This is our sixth time at Gen Con, been here six years straight," said Jake Bock, who came from Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife. They both host a craft beer and board game podcast. "We’re never going to miss it, it's such an awesome time to come out.”

While some came by plane, others had no choice but to drive.

"We drove," said Cassidy Steele, who came with her friend from Atlanta, Georgia. "We can’t fly with all of our costume stuff.”

Regardless how they get here, they’re all here for one thing. “We’re all here under one purpose—to game,” said Mike Pagnotta.

Pagnotta is here to compete in the Final Fantasy trading card game.

Steele and her friend are here for critical role.

"Critical role is where a bunch of nerdy voice actors get together and play Dungeons and Dragons,” Steele said with a laugh. "I'm looking forward to playing Dungeons and Dragons with some of the friends I came here with.”

Tonight, they’re here to celebrate at the block party. While there wasn’t a line to get in, the longest line was for the beer. That’s because local brewery Sun King makes a special beer just for Gen Con.

“Brewtron 9000 is a Japanese anime inspired beer, so it’s a tart golden ale, nice citrus notes to it,” said Sun King Marketing Director Beth Belange.

"This is just a great opportunity to come to a great city and meet a bunch of awesome people,” Bock said.