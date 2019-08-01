× Indianapolis Indians unveil largest investment in Victory Field history with Elements Financial Club

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Indians announced the largest investment in the history of Victory Field.

The team reached a multiyear deal with Elements Financial for a premium social space that will go in Victory Field’s upper level behind home plate. The new area, which represents the most significant upgrade in Victory Field’s 23-year history, will be ready for Opening Day 2020.

The team made the announcement on FOX59 Morning News Thursday.

The Elements Financial Club is the latest upgrade for the venerable ballpark. Suites were enhanced before the 2018 season while the Vic added a high-definition video board and digital sound system prior to the 2017 season.

The new club will offer fans premium ticket options that include ten private four-person loge boxes and open-table club seats for season ticket and group opportunities.

You’ll find big screen TVs and a mix of bar seating and soft seating plus a full-service bar in the shape of home plate. Other amenities include a 37-foot retractable glass wall system that opens the indoor club lounge to the outer seats directly behind home plate.

The Elements Financial Club will be Victory Field’s first year-round event venue, available for receptions and rental opportunities during the offseason and road trips.

The Indians are thrilled to partner with the Midwest-based credit union.

“Through Elements Financial’s partnership, we will be able to curate a premium experience that not only offers the best vantage point to watch baseball, but arguably the best outdoor view of downtown Indianapolis,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indians president and general manager.

Officials with Elements said it’s an “honor” to sponsor the club.

“This partnership has grown since day one thanks to our shared corporate values, including a longtime heritage in Central Indiana and a focus on family,” said Ron Senci, executive vice president of Elements Financial. “Everyone at Elements is proud of our relationship with the Indians, and we know our members will enjoy the new club carrying their credit union’s name.”

Learn more at the Indians website.