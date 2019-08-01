The Indians and Elements Financial announced a multi-year partnership. Charlie Henry with the Indians and Ron Senci with Elements Financial talk about the new partnership.
Indians announces new partnership
-
Indianapolis Indians unveil largest investment in Victory Field history with Elements Financial Club
-
Summer fun with the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field
-
Red Gold Ketchup unveils new Colts look for upcoming season
-
Viewer tip helps police find Oklahoma artist’s stolen pottery
-
White River Plan revealed Monday with focus on water quality
-
-
Florida woman accused of urinating in ice cream machine at local shop
-
Tebow in town to take on Indians
-
Pacers free agency breakdown & Indians book info with Mark Montieth
-
Indians unveil new Circle City uniforms
-
Extremely rare singing dogs call Beech Grove home
-
-
Tribe’s Cole Tucker relishes first major league experience
-
Rossi re-signs with Andretti Autosport
-
Authorities make arrests in New Whiteland gun shop burglary