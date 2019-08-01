× Marion couple arrested, accused of molesting 7-year-old girl

MARION, Ind. – A Marion couple is being charged with child molesting and other sex crimes.

Police say a family member contacted them Wednesday morning after discovering explicit messages between Mary Hazelwood and Joshua Trimm, both 26.

Officers say it was discovered that Hazelwood and Trimm had been engaging in various sexual acts with each other in the presence of a 7-year-old girl. Additionally, it was disclosed that there had been inappropriate sexual interaction between Trimm and the young girl.

The victim was interview by child advocates and disclosed she had been inappropriately touched over the course of the summer since being out of school.

During an interview with police, officers say both Hazelwood and Trimm admitted to the actions and allegations towards the victim.

Hazelwood and Trimm are both being charged with child molesting, child exploitation, child pornography, and sexual conduct in front of a minor. Trimm has also been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.