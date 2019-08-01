× Minor injuries reported after Brownsburg crash that left SUV overturned

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash in a Brownsburg parking lot left multiple people with minor injuries on Thursday.

First responders were called to the scene outside the “Old Marsh” in the 800 block of Main Street at about 7:45 p.m.

The town’s fire department says six people were involved in the crash. Three were transported to area hospitals and three others refused treatment at the scene.

One of the vehicles involved ended up on its side, but it’s unclear how at this time. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.