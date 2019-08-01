Man critically injured in shooting on Indy’s east side

Posted 4:39 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18AM, August 1, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

IMPD says a passerby saw a man shot several times lying in the intersection. Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are focusing their attention on a pair of red sneakers on a sidewalk near the intersection of Windsor Drive and Catherwood Avenue.

We will update this story when more information is available.

