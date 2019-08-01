× Seasonal temperatures to open to August; rain chances remain low

We concluded the month of July several 90-degree days and with slightly below average precipitation in Indianapolis. Indy hit 90° on 13 occasions and received 3.86” of rainfall. That rain total puts us nearly 0.7” below the normal total for the month. Rain chances remain very low today with high pressure over the Great Lakes.

Skies are mostly clear this Thursday morning with refreshing temperatures around central Indiana. Lows dropped to the 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will rise back into the 70s by 10 AM and rebound into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon. The northerly wind flow will keep the humidity in check for another day! However, you will likely notice scattered cloud cover this afternoon with a slim chance for a stray shower.

The Indiana State Fair officially begins Friday and the weather looks great for opening weekend! Skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures continue to rise through Sunday. Summer-like heat returns early next week with highs near 90°. Another storm system arrives next Wednesday, which will bring our next “best” chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.