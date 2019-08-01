UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old girl from northwest Indiana

Posted 6:39 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49AM, August 2, 2019

UPDATE: Authorities in northwest Indiana canceled the Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl.

HOBART, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police say the girl was last seen at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, wearing a grey shirt with the word “WHATEVER” on the front, light blue jeans, a black backpack, red “hobo” backpack and possibly nonprescription glasses.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She is described as being a 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.