UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old girl from northwest Indiana

UPDATE: Authorities in northwest Indiana canceled the Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl.

HOBART, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police say the girl was last seen at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, wearing a grey shirt with the word “WHATEVER” on the front, light blue jeans, a black backpack, red “hobo” backpack and possibly nonprescription glasses.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She is described as being a 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.