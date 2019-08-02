2 robbed at gunpoint along downtown Indy canal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were robbed at gunpoint on the downtown canal walk early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near 650 Canal Walk at 2:15 a.m.

According to a police, four men, at least three armed with guns, stole a credit card and a cell phone from a man and woman walking the canal. No one was hurt.

"It's unfortunate that that happened, but no I don't feel unsafe at all,” said Nathan Grile, who was walking the canal.

On Thursday, runners, bikers and walkers enjoyed the weather unfazed by the early morning robbery.

“I feel like it should, but honestly no it doesn't,” said walker Natalie Campbell when asked if the robbery made her feel less safe.

While some were surprised by the news, others were not.

"I don't feel as safe as I used to," said Stephanie Truchan while walking her dog. "We’ve had some issues in the past few months.”

This year, police have responded to multiple robberies and reports of gunfire near the canal, one nearly every month of the year so far.

“It hasn't been as safe. I feel like there's a lot more people out kind of loitering at night and that has contributed to some of the crime,” Truchan said.

That’s why you’ll find a mobile surveillance camera set up right near the canal. It uses solar and regular power to provide a birds eye view in downtown hot spots. Every few weeks, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department moves it around to the areas where they get a lot of calls.

“The video feed from those cameras is accessible to my officers, to our front desk personnel at district roll call who monitor that, and it also shoots the image to homeland security, where they have officers who watch the cameras also,” said Captain John Mann with IMPD's downtown district.

On top of that, IMPD says they also increase bike and foot patrols on the canal during the summer. They say they also receive help on the canal from park rangers, IUPUI police, Capitol police, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

"I come out here late when there's not a lot of people around and early in the morning sometimes, pretty much any time throughout the day," Grile said. "There's never really a specific time where I feel unsafe.”