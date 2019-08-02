× Early-morning shooting in Anderson leaves pregnant woman brain dead, police chief says

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police say a pregnant woman is brain dead after being shot early Friday morning in Anderson.

Anderson Police Department Chief Tony Watters said Alexis Wasson was shot and taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports the shooting happened around 3 a.m. but a location was not disclosed.

Wasson was later airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. Police confirmed she is brain dead and pregnant.

Investigators say Skye’lar White is a person of interest in the case. No photo or description was provided, and police say no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip.