Juveniles arrested after allegedly throwing rocks off Indiana overpass, hitting car

GARY, Ind. – Two juveniles are being charged with criminal mischief after allegedly throwing rocks off a northern Indiana overpass on Thursday.

At least one vehicle was hit and it sustained extensive damage as a result. A photo provided by Indiana State Police shows the roof of the car dented in.

A state trooper and officers with the Gary Police Department responded to the scene on Harrison St. over I-80/94 shortly after 1:15 p.m.

Officers were able to locate two juveniles who matched the description of the rock throwers and they were transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Crown Point.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of this extremely negligent act,” said police. “This specific behavior has in the past resulted in serious injuries to include death to innocent motorists.”

The names, ages and sex of the juveniles will not be released.

“The Indiana State Police recognizes the 911 callers for quickly reporting this crime, as well as the prompt response by the Gary Police Department in apprehending the offenders,” police said.