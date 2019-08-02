Meet the newest K-9 officers helping to keep Indianapolis safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five new K-9 officers have joined the force in the Circle City.

The K-9s and their human partners recently graduated from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 Unit. The teams began their service to the community this week.

The K-9 officers received rigorous training in IMPD’s K-9 School that has prepared them to protect the safety of residents and minimize danger for their human partners.

IMPD’s K-9 Unit has served Indianapolis since the 1960s through a wide array of functions, including tracking, explosives detection and narcotics detection.

Each dog was funded by donations of local individuals and organizations.

Here are the names of the graduates: