× Neglect case leads to quarantine at Muncie Animal Care

MUNCIE, Ind.– An adoption event at Muncie Animal Care and Services is canceled and the facility is under quarantine starting today.

The decision comes after the group had to bring in animals from a neglect situation.

We are very upset to have to do this, but we will be closed until Monday due to taking in several neglected animals and we must quarantine our shelter to protect all of our animals pic.twitter.com/YGqeDkuLKN — Muncie Animal Care (@MuncieACS) August 2, 2019

They’ve been forced to close the shelter all weekend due to the “unforeseen circumstances”.

The news came suddenly this morning.

A team member says since the case is still open; they can’t talk about specifics, but they confirm it does involve several dogs.

The shelter posted on social media saying they made the decision to quarantine due to the possibility of shelter animals being exposed to disease.

The Animal Care and Commission Board suggested they close the facility this weekend and the dog kennels for two weeks as a precaution.

This comes one day before their big No Barking Zone 24 hour adoption event.

Employees and even Muncie police were excited.

“The post goes on to say “we have an obligation and a responsibility to any potential adopter to ensure our animals are healthy for adoption. Please accept our apologies.”

If anyone has a stray animal emergency during their closure they ask you to call Muncie dispatch at 747-4838.

Parts of the shelter will be back open on Monday.

They plan to reschedule the adoption event for a later date.