× Person in serious condition after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police confirm a person was shot at a blood and plasma donation center on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of N. Post Road after a caller stated a person had been shot.

The person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated.