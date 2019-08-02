Person in serious condition after east side shooting

Posted 2:47 PM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, August 2, 2019

Photo from the scene courtesy of Greg Dunn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police confirm a person was shot at a blood and plasma donation center on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of N. Post Road after a caller stated a person had been shot.

The person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated.

