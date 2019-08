INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the scene is near the intersection of 42nd Street and Richelieu Road. Law enforcement was called there at about 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Little details are known at this time, but IMPD does say that no officers were injured in the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

.@IMPDnews just brought in their large mobile unit along with four other cars. Public Information Officer on the way for information. pic.twitter.com/5mnRtGPpls — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) August 3, 2019

Big police presence on 42nd Street tonight. So far @IMPDnews has confirmed this is an officer involved shoot on the northeast side. pic.twitter.com/kIk8c8c393 — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) August 3, 2019