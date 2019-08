× Police report deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reported a person shot near the 4500 block of Kitley Avenue

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

IMPD says the person died on the way to the hospital.

This is an active investigation and this story will be updated.