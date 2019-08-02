× Police searching for inmate who escaped Jackson County Jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the Jackson County Jail.

Inmate Daniel Coomer fled on foot Friday evening from the jail in Brownstown, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police.

Coomer was booked into the jail on the following charges: driving while suspended, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, auto theft, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and impersonating a public servant.

Coomer is described as being 6 feet tall and about 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you spot Coomer, you’re advised not to approach him. Instead call, local law enforcement.