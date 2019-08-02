Prosecutor asks for six months in prison for A$AP Rocky

A Swedish prosecutor has asked for a six-month prison sentence for American rapper A$AP Rocky over an alleged assault in Stockholm in June.

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty and claimed he and his two associates were defending themselves in the street brawl.

But prosecutor Daniel Suneson told the Stockholm District Court on Friday he has proven the accused were not defending themselves and therefore cannot claim self-defense.

“The three should be convicted of assault according to my description of events,” Suneson said, adding that the sentence for such crimes ranges between six to 10 months in jail.

The 30-year-old artist — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — has been in custody since July 3.

His case has fueled a diplomatic quarrel after repeated interventions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump publicly demanded the rapper’s release, even raising the issue with the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

A$AP Rocky was cross-examined by prosecutors on Thursday, the second day of the trial. The questioning was monitored from the courtroom by Trump’s hostage negotiator.