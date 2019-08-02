× Score big discounts while back-to-school shopping at Just Between Friends sale August 7-10

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you have kids, have you finished back-to-school shopping yet? Even if you finished, there’s always a need for next year. We have a place where you can buy what you need well below the retail price. You can also sell your kids’ clothes and items they no longer use and make some money.

“When it comes to outfitting my kids, it can cost a lot of money because I have seven children! But I greatly lower my cost by getting most everything at one place. I shop the sales at Just Between Friends. I can save a lot of money. It also allows me to shop once because there are so many different styles and sizes right there,” said Libby Woelfert.

The Just Between Friends sale or JBF is a sale started just between friends in Oklahoma, and it has grown nationwide with sales in central Indiana. It’s an event where you and your friends can save money and make money on kids’ clothes, toys, shoes, and equipment. Organizers say it happens all in one safe, clean, organized place. It saves you time and money for other things you need, like a vacation. JBF has helped over 1 million families afford the brands and styles they want for their kids all while saving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Hamilton County Fairgrounds is once again the site of the Indy North sale from August 7 through August 10. It’s in Noblesville, one block west of SR 37 on Pleasant Street. The event takes place in Halls A-C and the dining room in the main exhibition building and the Annex Building. You can buy items and also sell your stuff. The process to sell is simple.

“Just go on the JBF website and sign up to register to sell. Click on ‘my tags’ and enter the items you have. Enter the description, the size, the price and then it will make a bar code for your items. Then print the bar codes on stock paper and put them on your items for sale with a safety pin or tagging gun,” said Brandi Linville, mom of four and JBF consignor.

The savings are generally 50% to 70% off retail. They have all sizes, styles and brands of clothes. They even have toys, back to school items, and family items that parents need.

“I have four children, and I’ve been doing this for about 10 years now, and I usually consign all of my kids’ older stuff and use that money to buy them new clothes. It’s great and easy,” said Linville.

There are even videos to walk you through the consigning process. If you consign and your items don’t sell, the tags don’t expire. You can keep them for the next sale or even at a different JBF location. Consignors can also donate what they don’t sell to charity through the website, so you don’t have to pick up what you didn’t sell. All clothes and items are checked for quality whether you’re buying or selling.