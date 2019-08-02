Staying dry through the weekend; above average temperatures to return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More districts are heading back to school this Friday morning! The weather at the bus stop and ride home from school today. We will have a very similar set up to Thursday due to high pressure over Michigan and Great Lakes. The dry weather pattern will continue through the Monday, but temperatures will gradually rise back above average before the weekend is up.

The Indianapolis Indians have a home game this evening against Columbus. Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening hours with temperatures in the lower 80s at first pitch. Temperatures will drop to the 70s by the time the fireworks show begins!

This weekend looks great for those who have outdoor plans, just remember the sun block! The UV Index the next few days will stay elevated and sunburn may occur within a 15-minute period. Temperatures will peak near 90 degrees before dropping again midweek. Our next best chance for rain arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday.