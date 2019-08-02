Westbound portion of I-70 reopens to traffic on west side; eastbound still closed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Part of I-70 from downtown Indianapolis to the west side has opened earlier than expected.

According to INDOT, contractors reopened all westbound lanes of I-70 between I-65 at the South Split and I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

Westbound I-70 will be open to traffic Friday afternoon and for visitors heading from downtown Indy to the airport.

All lanes were closed Friday, July 26, and expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

While westbound lanes reopened, eastbound I-70 lanes and entrance ramps are still closed. INDOT said crews are on pace to reopen the eastbound portions by the Monday morning deadline and “maybe sooner.”

