× 6 shot within hours during violent night in Indy, including suspect in officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Friday night was a violent one in Indianapolis with several shooting reported within a couple hours, including one in which officers shot and killed a suspect.

The officer-involved shooting happened on the northeast side, near 42nd Street and Richelieu Road at about 8:15 p.m. Police say a suspect produced a gun before being fatally shot by officers.

A second shooting was reported in the 7800 block of Dogwood Drive just before 9 p.m. That’s on the south side. When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot and he was then transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A third shooting was reported in the 1400 block of County Line Road shortly before 9 p.m. That’s also on the south side. At that scene, police say they located a juvenile male. He was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. Officers say the shooting possibly happened at Greentree Apartments.

A fourth shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Senate Boulevard on the near north side. When officers arrived to that scene, they located a male who had been shot. He appears to be in stable condition. Officers believe the shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Emerson Avenue on the southeast side.

Lastly, a double shooting was reported on the east side in the 2800 block of North Graham Avenue just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a male shot in the leg and another person shot in an unknown location. The male was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.