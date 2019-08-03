× Hotel entirely evacuated after cigarette causes fire

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – -A fire caused a hotel on the west side to be entirely evacuated early Saturday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says the fire the Extended Stay Hotel on the 2700 block of Fortune Circle was possibly caused by a discarded cigarette. The fire appears to have started from the exterior and spread into the attic which activated the buildings sprinkler system.

102 rooms in the hotel were evacuated shortly before 5:00 a.m. Authorities say around 200 people were staying at the hotel at the time. No injuries have been reported and the Indiana Red Cross is assisting those that have been displaced.

