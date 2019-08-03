× Beautiful finish to the weekend; more humid air and rain chances next week

What a great way to kick off the first weekend of August. With lots of events going on around Central Indiana, the weather really cooperated. From Saturday into Sunday, the weather is really in a rinse and repeat pattern. We had lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80’s on Saturday and we’ll be almost the same on Sunday. However, an upper level disturbance will bring us the chance for a few isolated showers Sunday night. Most will remain completely dry and any storms that do develop should not last for very long. Winds out of the northeast have kept humidity down. This will change as we head into next week.

The rest of your Saturday evening will be mostly clear and comfortable. A perfect night to head out and see the International Space Station fly overhead. You get not one, but two chances to see it it this evening. The first at 9:25 PM and the second at 11:01 PM. With it traveling over 17,000 mph and around 250 miles above the Earth, it will look like a bright, quick moving star in the sky.

Lots of sunshine again on Sunday with highs peaking in the upper 80’s. It will be a great day to enjoy out at the State Fair, Colts Camp, our even just the pool. A few isolated showers Sunday can’t be ruled but better chances for rain comes Tuesday.

Showers arriving ahead of a cold front Tuesday will bring much needed rain to many backyards across Central Indiana. A few heavier, gusty thunderstorms are possible.

While very low chances of rain exist daily throughout the week, Tuesday and Thursday will be the days with the best chance for more of us to actually see it.

Overall, across the next 5 days, models are indicating rain chances will still be on the lighter side, although locally heavier rainfall will be possible.

Temperatures will near 90-degrees into early next week as winds shift out of the southwest and the air becomes much more humid. However, after the passing of the cold front by Wednesday morning, cooler/drier air will move in and drop us back to more seasonable conditions.