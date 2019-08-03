× Body of man missing in Cedar Lake in Lake County recovered

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Steger, Illinois man after he went missing in Cedar Lake Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Cedar Lake after the victim reportedly jumped into the water from a boat and did not resurface.

A multi-agency search effort was immediately conducted including sonar, shore, and air searches. Just after 8 p.m., a Cedar Lake Fire Department boat conducting a sonar search found the victim’s body on a sonar image. A Cedar Lake Fire Department diver entered the water and recovered the body in approximately 8 feet of water.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. An autopsy to determine the victim’s cause of death will be conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.