Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). Police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Deshon Downing. The three officers involved are on administrative leave.

Neighbors in the area are calling this a tragedy on the north eastside while recounting the moment’s gunshots rang out just feet away from their doorstep.

“I was sleep and my wife woke me up and said something going on down the street I see a bunch of red lights,” said neighbor Booker Campbell.

Kim Maxwell lives directly across the street with her children and grandchildren. She says she had just come in from Walmart. Her oldest granddaughter Zion, was outside sitting on the porch talking to her friend on the phone.

“All of a sudden I just started hearing shots, shots, shots. And I dropped everything ran and was screaming Zion, Zion get in here,” said Maxwell.

JaiJanee Thompson says she and her little cousins were outside. Moments before the shooting she was just talking about Lawrence Police being featured on Live PD.

“I seen like four or five police officers going up to the car with they guns out… It was really traumatizing because I’ve never seen that happen face-to-face and for a police officer to be the one for me to witness that. It just doesn’t sit right with me,” Thompson said.

According to IMPD, officers with the East District Flex Team were on surveillance near 42nd and Brentwood Ct. Around 8:15 p.m., Friday night, they say they pulled over a van near 42nd and Richelieu Rd., when the passenger showed a gun.

“Just because you carry a pistol or a gun whatever the case might be that doesn’t give anybody the case to shoot at anybody,” said Adriana Escobar.

Police say they fired shots, shooting and killing 45-year-old Deshon Downing, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

“All I’m saying is that the force police officers used, that shouldn’t have happened,” said Escobar.

Adriana Escobar claims to be the sister of Downing. She says her brother wasn’t perfect but he did not deserve to die.

“All I’m saying is my brother shouldn’t be dead right now,” said Escobar.

Police say the three officers involved have a combined 20 years of experience and are on administrative leave as the investigation moves forward. But those in this far eastside neighborhood are still left shaken.

“Closest I’ve ever been to a police shooting,” said Campbell.

Some are questioning whether or not deadly force was necessary. At the scene, police justified their decision.

“Officers use force only if the force against them is of a deadly consequence, so in this particular instance, officers used deadly force on the individual that the force was potentially going to be deadly against them or a third person,” said Major Kendale Adams.

Police say the driver is cooperating. Police also say body cameras were not be used because the officers on scene were not part of the pilot program involving the cameras. The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has now taken lead on the investigation.