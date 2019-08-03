× Prince Harry says he will have 2 children ‘maximum’ for sake of planet

Prince Harry has said he plans to have two children at the most, as he revealed his increasing concerns for the future of the Earth.

In conversation with activist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall for a special edition of British Vogue, the Duke of Sussex said he would have “two, maximum” when Goodall asked him how many children he would have with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

As he and Goodall discussed the world’s dwindling resources, Harry said: “What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

Harry acknowledged his attitude towards the planet had changed after the arrival of baby Archie in May.

“I view it differently now, without question,” he said. “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

When Goodall cautioned: “Not too many,” Harry responded: “Two, maximum.”

“But I’ve always thought this place is borrowed,” he went on. “And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Harry interviewed Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue, which is guest-edited by Meghan.

The pair also discussed how her studies of primates have informed her feelings on human beings.

“From studying the chimps and seeing all the similarities it was obvious to me that we have inherited aggressive tendencies,” she said.

“When you look around the world, they’re everywhere. They’re not learned. They’re just… there.”

The Duke went on to draw parallels to racist behavior, which he said can come from the manner and environment in which someone has been brought up.

“It’s the same as an unconscious bias — something which so many people don’t understand, why they feel the way that they do,” he said.

“Despite the fact that if you go up to someone and say, ‘What you’ve just said, or the way that you’ve behaved, is racist’ — they’ll turn around and say, ‘I’m not a racist.'”

Meghan brought a host of change-making women to the Vogue issue, with student climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and actress-turned-campaigner Jane Fonda among 15 leading female figures set to appear on the magazine’s cover.

Titled “Forces for Change,” the September issue also features a conversation between Meghan and former US first lady Michelle Obama.

It will go on sale August 2.