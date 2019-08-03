Sunny stretch continues; rain chances rise midweek

Posted 9:34 AM, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, August 3, 2019

The dry weather pattern continues for central Indiana into the weekend, which is great news for all the outdoors activities happening around Indianapolis! It is opening weekend for the Indiana State Fair; Armed Forces Day is Saturday afternoon at Colts Training Camp and the Indians have a home game this evening.

High pressure over Michigan will provide the state with mostly clear skies this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will climb above average with forecast highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity levels are going to stay in check for another day due to the northerly wind flow.

Scatteredd cloud cover arrives Sunday afternoon with highs bumping up into the upper 80s. FOX Futurecast shows a few showers over the northern tier of the state tomorrow afternoon. Rain and storm chances appear low, but we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated shower or storm in our northernmost counties. Our next best chance for rain in Indianapolis arrives Tuesday afternoon with a passing cold front.

