'Tragic incident' at Geist Reservoir leaves 1 dead, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died after a “tragic incident” at Geist Reservoir, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

Just before midnight Friday, responders were called to Geist Cove Way after it was reported that a male victim was in the water off the dock.

FFD says emergency crews were able to find the victim quickly, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

FOX59 has reached out to authorities for more details.

This is a developing story.