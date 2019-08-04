Dry, warmer end to weekend; pattern shift arrives this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Indiana will have a fantastic finish to the first weekend of August! The quiet weather pattern is still in control with more sunshine expected for today. The humidity levels will stay in check for another day, but temperatures will continue to rise into the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s this afternoon with a forecast high near 88° in Indianapolis.

It is Fan Appreciation Day at Colts Camp! Colts City opens at 1 PM with practice starting at 2 PM. Skies will remain mostly clear at Grand Park in Westfield during the event. The UV index is elevated again, meaning sunburn may occur within 15 minutes if you’re not wearing or reapplying sun block this afternoon.

Much of the state is going to stay dry today, but a couple showers may fire up during the heat of the day north of Indy. A weak boundary will sag over the northern tier of the state, which could trigger an isolated shower in our northernmost counties late in the afternoon. However, the chance for rain will remain very low until Tuesday afternoon.

The air will turn more humid at the start of the work week. A pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the Monday evening rush hour. Thunderstorm coverage will rise Tuesday afternoon as a cold moves into Indiana. Heavy rain and a gusty storm will be possible. More seasonal temperatures arrive midweek.