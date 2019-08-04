IN Focus: Panelists discuss debates, Dan Coats’ departure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are political experts here in Indiana and across the Midwest saying about the latest round of Democratic debates? What are the polls saying about South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and the other candidates running for President?

Friday afternoon, we sat down with IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Elise Shrock to discuss this week's top stories, including the presidential debates, Dan Coats' departure from the administration, and the latest news on the race for mayor in Indianapolis.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.