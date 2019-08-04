IN Focus: Presidential candidates discuss this week’s debates, top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT - Twenty of the candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination met on the debate stage this past week in the second round of debates ahead of next year's primaries.

In the video above, see what some of the candidates had to say in the 'spin room' after the debates, and how the President and Vice President are reacting to this week's debates, which provided some contentious moments amongst the Democratic candidates.

"I was watching the so-called debate last night. And I also watched the night before," said President Trump at a rally Thursday in Cincinnati. "That was long, long television and the Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama than they did attacking me practically."

Former Vice President Joe Biden took much of the heat during the second debate on Wednesday, defending Obama-administration policies and countering the views of more progressive candidates who are running against Biden for the nomination.

Biden remains at the top of the polls among Democrats in a crowded field of candidates, with Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounding out the top five.

The candidates will debate again in September, but as of this week, only eight of the candidates have met the polling and fundraising requirement to participate.

This weekend, many of the candidates also reacted to the news of two deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

El Paso native Beto O'Rourke put some of the blame on the President's rhetoric, with early indications that the shooter was specifically targeting Hispanic victims.

President Trump's racism does not just offend our sensibilities; it fundamentally changes the character of this country. And it leads to violence. pic.twitter.com/SbuxGneFnh — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 4, 2019

Buttigieg also reacted to the news on Twitter:

Our country is under attack from white nationalist terrorism, inspiring murder on our soil and abetted by weak gun laws. If we are serious about national security, we must summon the courage to name and defeat this evil. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

Buttigieg will make an appearance on Fox News Sunday this morning at 10 a.m.