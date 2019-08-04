Indy flag football tournament aims to fight drug addiction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Dozens gathered for the Ballin` Against Drugs flag football tournament to help fight drug addiction one game at a time.

The tournament took place Saturday at the River of Life Church on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

It was part of a partnership with the Decatur Township Drug-Free Coalition.

Officials there said the money raised will go to help train a drug recovery coach and fund a drug prevention program, but the biggest impact from the tournament comes from community participation.

