Looking for rain? A few chances this week but lots of dry time too

We’re finishing off the first weekend of August. We are losing daylight quickly now as the sun is rising later and setting earlier. By the end of this month, we will have lost 1 hour and 10 minutes of daylight.

Sunday evening will still have plenty of sunshine while remaining almost completely dry. A stray shower, mainly in our northern counties, is possible. However, the chances are low, so don’t let this change any of your plans for this evening.

SPACE STATION SIGHTING

You have another chance to see the International Space Station fly overhead Sunday evening. Traveling over 17,000 mph and 250 miles above the Earth, the space station will be visible for 3 minutes Sunday night. Look for it to enter the WNW sky at 10:13 pm and the SE sky. You are looking for what looks like a bright, quick moving star. It won’t be blinking, the way airplanes do.

WHAT’S AHEAD

If you’ve been waiting for rain, your chances to get it are on the rise. We’ve been enjoying lots of dry time and very warm temperatures these past several days. However, a cold front moving in early this week will bring scattered showers and storms, plus, a bit of a cool down. The work week starts out mainly dry and very warm again with highs near 90 degrees in the afternoon. As winds shift more out of the south, humidity will begin to rise. However, once again, the chance for some isolated showers will develop as we head into the afternoon/early evening hours.

The best chance for rain arrives Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and storms will scattered across central Indiana, mainly from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop back toward the seasonal average of 84-degrees and humidity will lower once again. Rain chances remain in the forecast through the rest of the work week but chances and coverage are on the low side. Therefore, if you are trying to keep your lawn green, I suggest you keep on watering.