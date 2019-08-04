× Shooting outside east side restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed it is investigating a homicide that occurred on the 5900 block of Massachusetts Avenue. 911 operators received a call shortly after 2:00 a.m. from a witness who said that a fight led to shots being fired in the parking lot of Big Dan’s Hamburgers.

Responding officers located an adult male who was suffering from at least one apparent gun-shot wound. The victim was unresponsive when first responders found him.

Unfortunately, EMS personnel were dispatched to provide aid but pronounced the man dead on scene.

The name of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified.

A short time later a second victim walked into the Community Hospital East with a gun-shot wound. Police say they believe this individual is connected to the shooting at Big Dan’s Hamburgers.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are also assisting in the investigating by gathering any potential forensic evidence from the crime scene.

At this time police say they believe that this was an isolated incident and that they have everyone who was involved in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.