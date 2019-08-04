Suspicious package at Zionsville church leads to evacuation, investigation

(Photo By Corbin Millard)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A suspicious package found at a church in Zionsville has led to an evacuation and investigation.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, officials say they received a report of a suspicious package at the Zionsville Presbyterian Church near the intersection of 116th Street and North Michigan Road.

A bomb squad unit with the Indiana State Police has been called to the scene.

Citizens are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

